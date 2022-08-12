elago’s W2 stand provides a silicone home for your Apple Watch at $8 (Matching Prime Day)

The official elago Amazon storefront is once again offering its W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand from $7.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly up to $11, this is a solid price drop that’s matching the limited Prime Day pricing and our previous mention. This is also another timed Lightning deal that will only be around for another 11 hours or until stock runs out. Compatible with all Apple Watch models and sizes right back to the original, it features a no-frills setup to provide an affordable home for your Apple wearable on the desktop or the night stand. You’ll find the brand’s usual soft silicone treatment here with a minimalist design that houses your puck-style Apple Watch charger. You string it through the back and connect your Apple Watch on the front side with some cord management to keep the excess cable out of the way. More details below.

Much like the last time we spotted this deal, there really aren’t very many notable options from trustworthy brands for less. But it is worth taking a peek at this minimalist Spigen model that delivers a stark white charging hub for your Apple Watch and iPhone in a single unit. You’ll still need to provide your own charging cables here, but it does come in at just $7 Prime shipped.

Then head straight over to this weekend’s Amazon Anker gear event. Delivering solid price drops on everything from its 3-in-1 charging station and MagSafe gear to Qi charging stands, and more, you’ll find everything neatly organized for you in this morning’s coverage with deals starting from just $16 with free shipping for Prime members.

elago W2 Apple Watch Charger Stand features:

ALWAYS READY STAND IS the perfect companion to keep on your work DESK or NIGHTSTAND. COMPATIBLE all Apple Watch Series 7, Series 6, Series SE, Series 5, Series 4, Series 3, Series 2, Series 1 (45mm 44mm 42mm 41mm 40mm 38mm) and is compatible with Apple Watch NIGHTSTAND MODE. DISCLAIMER: Apple Watch and Apple Watch Charger not included.

WHILE COMPETITORS STANDS CAN’T seem to keep the charger in or has problems with different sized Apple Watches, the elago W2 was DESIGNED with PRECISE CUTOUTS to hold the charger in place and a CABLE MANAGEMENT hole to keep the area TIDY AND CLEAN!

