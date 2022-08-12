Anker launches wireless charger sale on 3-in-1 stations, MagSafe stands, more from $16

After seeing a more wide-ranging sale to kickoff the week back on Monday, Anker is now heading into the weekend by discounting a collection of its wireless charging stations via Amazon. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick this time around has the Anker PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Charging Stand down at $129.99 when code ANKERB83 has been applied at checkout. That’s down from the usual $180 price tag and marking a new 2022 low at $10 under our previous mention. Arriving as the most capable charger from Anker yet, its new PowerWave Go packs in three different ways to refuel the devices in your Apple kit. Powered by one of the new 45W Nano II GaN chargers, it can handle charging up your iPhone thanks to a Qi stand that also doubles as a removable power bank. That’s alongside a removable Apple Watch puck as well a spot to rest AirPods. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Another highlight from this weekend’s sale has the Anker 3-in-1 MagSafe Charging Station at $47.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $60, this is one of the very first price cuts we’ve tracked at $12 off as well as a new all-time low that’s $2 under our previous mention. With room to refuel your entire Apple everyday carry, this charging station is headlined by a 7.5W MagSafe mount. Resting underneath is a 5W Qi pad for topping off AirPods and the like, with a slot to place in an Apple Watch charging puck off to the side rounding out the package. You can find some additional insight in our launch coverage

Anker PowerWave Go features:

Fast charge your Apple Watch as well as 2 other devices at the same time. Works with Qi-compatible phones, AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro wireless charging cases. Easily detach the wireless portable charger or Apple Watch charging module to give your devices a power boost when you’re out and about. Don’t worry about taking off your case whenever you have to charge. PowerWave Go 3-in-1 Stand is able to transmit power directly through protective cases.

