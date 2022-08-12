Vitamix reconditioned Explorian pro-grade blender with 3-yr. warranty now $190 (Orig. $350)

Vitamix is now offering its certified reconditioned Explorian Series Blender for $189.85 shipped.This model features $350 brand new and goes for $290 in Amazon renewed condition. Today’s deal is up to $160 in savings, $100 below the next best refurbished price, and the best we can find. Alongside the solid 3-year warranty, this is your chance to land a high-end blender that will potentiality last you for many years at a major discount. It can crush just about anything you throw at it from robust smoothie ingredients to full-on hardcore meal preparations and more. Variable speed control, manual pulse, a 2.2 HP motor, the laser-cut stainless-steel hammermill and cutting blades, plus a 64-ounce low profile container round out the highlights here. More details below.

While it’s hard to compete with the quality and performance on the beloved Vitamix models, you can land a solid blender for less with the Ninja BL610 Professional. It sells for $80 on Amazon and will suffice for most folks. It doesn’t include the extended warranty and is more of a consumer-grade build, but it is more than powerful enough for most tasks at 1,000W.

Check out this ongoing price drop on Nespresso’s capable Vertuo Next coffee and epsresso brewer bundle, then swing by our home goods deal hub for more. If the single-serve doesn’t interest you, dive into this morning’s offer on KitchenAid’s Semi-Auto Espresso Machine. Regularly $350 or more, you can now land the matte black or gray model down at $285 on Amazon, or $15 below the Best Buy Deal of the Day listing.

Explorian Series Blender features:

With the same enduring quality and trusted blending performance that has made Vitamix® an icon in the kitchen, the Certified Reconditioned Explorian Series Blender offers Variable Speed Control and Pulse to create a wide variety of textures, and a 64-ounce low profile container that fits easily below overhead cabinets. Ten variable speeds allow you to refine every texture with culinary precision, from the smoothest purées to the heartiest soups. With the Pulse feature, layer coarse chops over smooth purées for heartier recipes, such as chunky pasta sauce or thick vegetable soups.

