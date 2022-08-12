Save $200 on Samsung’s Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6-inch laptop at $1,150 (Matching Prime Day)

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro i7/16GB/512GB 15.6-inch Laptop for $1,149.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,350, this $200 price drop marks a return to the all-time low price we’ve seen and matches the 2022 Prime Day deal. Coming equipped with a 12th Gen Intel i7 processor, you can take advantage of the four performance and eight efficiency cores to tear through bigger workloads while sipping power during lighter tasks. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display and an upgraded 1080p wide-angle webcam built-in as well. Those who use Samsung Galaxy smartphones will be able to sync to this laptop which will allow you to access files on either device and even send texts using your computer. This same feature will allow you to use your Samsung Tab S8 tablet as a secondary screen for increased productivity. Head below for more.

While this Samsung laptop will work great for those looking for an office and schoolwork machine, those who may want some more power could go with the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $969 instead. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which is a step up from the integrated Intel graphics you get above. The screen is the same size at 15.6-inches with the same 1080p resolution but runs at a 144Hz refresh rate. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well. Wi-Fi 6 support is also present here. One unique feature of the Nitro 5 that isn’t in many laptops is the Alexa Show Mode which allows you to use the machine as a Show-like device when you’re not busy playing games.

If you’d rather make the jump to Apple’s latest M2 processor, you could grab the all-new M2 MacBook Pro 256GB model for $1,149 or the 512GB model for $1,299 which is matching the all-time low. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 15.6-inch i7/16GB/512GB Laptop features:

Our new laptop is packed with the premium performance you’ve come to expect from Samsung — plus some; It’s powered by the latest 12th Gen Evo-certified Intel processor, our most powerful available CPU yet

With a PC this powerful, you’ll want to take it with you wherever you go; And you can! At less than 2 pounds, Galaxy Book2 Pro is our thinnest and lightest laptop yet

Galaxy Book2 Pro features an upgraded full HD camera with a 1080p wide-angle view that’s 2x clearer than before; You’ll sound amazing too with upgraded Dolby Atmos sound and intelligent noise canceling

