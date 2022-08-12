Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro back on sale with $200 in savings from $1,149

Amazon is now currently offering Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro 512GB for $1,299 shipped. Down from $1,499, today’s offer matches the all-time low set once before several weeks ago at $200 off. This is still one of the first price cuts on the new release, as well. The 256GB model is also on sale, and now sitting at $1,149 from its usual $1,299 price tag.

Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pro just launched last month as the latest entry-level prosumer-level macOS machine. This time around you’re looking at all of the performance improvements offered by the M2 chip and its 10-core GPU to go alongside upwards of 24GB of memory and at least 256GB of storage. The 13.3-inch Retina Display and its 500 nits of brightness with P3 wide color support are complemented by a pair of Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6, and the latest backlit Magic Keyboard. Head below for more.

Those who don’t need the improved performance brought on by the active cooling on the MacBook Pro above will want to check out the M2 MacBook Air instead. Also currently on sale for one of the very first times, this just-released MacBook also sports the latest in Apple Silicon, just with a different form-factor. There’s the return of MagSafe charging and 1080p FaceTime webcam, but also a slightly more expensive $1,135 price tag. Normally the MacBook Pro is supposed to be more expensive than the new Air, but that’s just how good of a deal the featured offering is.

Or if you’re willing to step up to the higher side of Apple’s latest portable MacBook lineup, there’s even deeper savings to be had on the 14- and 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pros. Now starting at $1,799, there’s at least $200 in savings on the recently-redesigned machines which offer better performance than either of the M2 models detailed above. That’s of course alongside everything else in our Apple guide as we head into the weekend.

M2 MacBook Pro features:

This lightweight mobile workstation features an Apple M2 8-Core processor that is designed to deliver up to 18 percent greater, or 1.4x faster, performance compared to the previous M1 CPU while maintaining high battery efficiency. Its 10-core integrated GPU is also 35 percent faster than the M1, which significantly cuts down rendering times when working with intensive applications. The 13.3″ Retina display features a 2560 x 1600 resolution, 500 nits of brightness, wide P3 color gamut support, and more. With 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage, you can quickly multitask applications and load large video clips and project files.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!