Smith & Wesson’s folding pocket knife with 3.6-inch blade falls to new low at $9.50 (41% off)

Amazon is offering the Smith & Wesson Folding Pocket Knife for $9.63 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. For comparison, it normally retails for $17 at Amazon and today’s deal not only saves 41% but also marks a new low that we’ve tracked. When opened, the knife measures 8.3-inches, though the blade only takes up 3.6-inches of that size. Speaking of the blade, it’s comprised of 8Cr13MoV stonewashed high carbon stainless steel to hold its edge. The handle is also comprised of G-10 and there’s also a convenient pocket flip as well as a finger flipper to make it easy to use all around. Keep reading for more.

It’ll be hard to find a more budget-focused knife from a well-known brand. However, the Kershaw Cinder does come in at $7.50 on Amazon, which is around $2 below today’s lead deal. The lower cost comes from it being a much smaller knife than the Smith & Wesson available above, so do keep that in mind should you pick it up.

Don’t forget that Crescent’s drop point pocket knife features ball bearing opening and is on sale for an Amazon low of $15. Regularly $20, this 19% discount makes now a great time to pick up this slightly more premium pocket knife if you’re ready to drop a few bucks more.

Smith & Wesson Folding Pocket Knife features:

  • 8.3 inch (21 cm) overall length with a blade length of 3.6 inches (9 cm) and a weight of 5.9 ounces
  • Blade is made of reliable 8Cr13MoV Stonewashed High Carbon Stainless Steel with a Flat Dark Earth, stonewashed Stainless Steel with G-10 handle
  • Quick and easy access with the convenient pocket clip, finger flipper and ambidextrous thumb knobs making it ideal for everyday carry

