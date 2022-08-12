Vans gets you ready for back to school with extra 25% off clearance + free shipping

Ali Smith -
Fashionvans
25% off + free shipping

The Vans End of Season Clearance Sale takes an extra 25% off shoes, apparel, and accessories. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. If you’re looking for back to school shoes the C&L Era 59 Sneakers are a great option and they’re currently marked down to $41. These shoes are also gender neutral and come in two color options as well. They pair nicely with shorts, jeans, joggers, or chino pants alike. It also has leather details that elevate the shoes. Rated 4/5 stars from Vans customers. Score even more deals by heading below and be sure to check out the adidas back to school sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
