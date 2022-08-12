adidas Back to School Sale takes up to an extra 25% off your order: UltraBoost, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
50% off + 25% off

adidas Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles as well as an extra 15% off orders of $50, 20% off orders of $100, and 25% off orders of $150 with code SAVEMORE at checkout. adiclub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A great everyday shoe for back to school is the Superstar Parley Sneakers that are marked down to $82 and originally sold for $120. These sneakers are gender neutral and can be styled throughout any season. They’re also lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. Plus, the white and black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. They also feature an upper that’s made of at least 50% of recycled content. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Add Nintendo’s playable Game & Watch Zelda h...
Canon’s latest mirrorless camera is actually a ro...
Prep for fall DIY projects with this 4-tool BLACK+DECKE...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: This War of Mine,...
Find stocks that are worth your money with Tykr Pro lif...
Today’s best game deals: Ghost of Tsushima + DLC ...
Anker launches wireless charger sale on 3-in-1 stations...
Apple’s official AirTag Leather Key Rings hit new...
Load more...
Show More Comments