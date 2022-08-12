adidas Back to School Sale takes up to an extra 25% off your order: UltraBoost, more

adidas Back to School Sale takes up to 50% off best-selling styles as well as an extra 15% off orders of $50, 20% off orders of $100, and 25% off orders of $150 with code SAVEMORE at checkout. adiclub Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A great everyday shoe for back to school is the Superstar Parley Sneakers that are marked down to $82 and originally sold for $120. These sneakers are gender neutral and can be styled throughout any season. They’re also lightweight and cushioned for added comfort. Plus, the white and black coloring is versatile to pair with an array of outfits. They also feature an upper that’s made of at least 50% of recycled content. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

