WiZ launches new dual-zone RGB lights to go on your floor and everywhere else

WiZ is a more budget-friendly sibling to Philips Hue that offers a similar experience at a fraction of the cost, so long as you’re okay with no HomeKit compatibility. Now, the brand launching a Mobile Portable Light as well as a Smart Button to expand your setup. In addition to those announcements, there’s also the new Pole Floor Light that’s already available, whereas the other two launches won’t be ready to purchase until September for the Smart Button and October for the Mobile Portable Light. What features can you expect, and what’s the pricing? Let’s take a closer look.

Let’s start things off with the new WiZ Pole Floor Light. It comes with a base so it can stand in a corner and illuminate your wall with dual-zone RGB lighting. However, it can also be placed horizontally under the couch, behind your TV, or anywhere else by removing the base making it even more versatile.

Continuing on, there’s the Mobile Portable Light. With dual-zone RGB coloring also available here, there’s a touch panel integrated as well to let you customize the colors shown on this portable light. Yes, we said portable, as there’s a built-in battery which lets you set this lamp anywhere you want fun, ambient illumination.

Then, there’s the Smart Button, which has two sections, one being on and the other being off. It’s compatible with all WiZ Connected products and is even IP20 rated for being used in any part of your home. The wireless remote allows you to easily turn an entire room full of lights on and off, which makes it the perfect addition to your smart home. Plus, it communicates directly with your WiZ lights, so it’ll even work when your Wi-Fi is out at home.

The lights being released today connect directly to your home’s Wi-Fi network with no hub required, making it more convenient to use than Hue which requires a hub to work. Also, while you do lose out on HomeKit access, Apple users shouldn’t fret as Siri Shortcuts support is natively built into WiZ, so you can still use your voice assistant to turn them on, off, change the color, and more.

The WiZ Pole Floor Light will retail for $119, while the Mobile Portable Light will cost $89.99 and the Smart Button is going to set you back $24.99. All of these prices undercut what Hue costs, thanks to the fact that the units run hubless and don’t have quite the same level of integration as their bigger brother.

It’s great to see Hue’s parent company, Signify, releasing a more attainable smart lighting products. My favorite launch here is the Pole Floor Light, as I love how versatile it is. The fact that it can be used with or without the stand means that it can be used just about anywhere you have access to a wall outlet.

