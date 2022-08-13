Add these blackout curtains to your space at a 2022 low of $17 (Reg. $23), more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NICETOWN (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a range of its curtains and more on sale from $7 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is the Pitch Black Solid Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains for $17.22. Down from $23, this marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked this year for these curtains. With two blackout curtains that each measure 42- by 63-inches included here, you’ll be able to easily make any room darker simply by hanging these up. Plus, the triple weave design also functions to help balance room temperature by “insulating against summer heat and winter chill.” Check out Amazon’s landing page for more deals and then head below for additional info.

If you’re considering buying blackout curtains for your bedroom just to sleep better, there are other options. Personally, I use a sleep mask like this and it works wonders. Not only does it allow me to rest peacefully at any time during the day (or when the sun comes up way too early), but it also can travel with me. I bring it on any trip I take and it’s worked wonders for the few years I’ve been using it. Coming in at $17 on Amazon when you opt for Subscribe & Save, it’ll also save you cash over the blackout curtains above while delivering a portable experience.

Don’t forget that right now we’re seeing the unique Sony true wireless LinkBuds on sale which offers ambient audio passthrough. This lets you hear what’s going on around you all while enjoying some tunes, a podcast, or even YouTube videos. Coming in at $158, this is a rare discount on Sony’s LinkBuds, so be sure to check it out if you’re interested in taking these unique earbuds for a spin.

NICETOWN Blackout Curtain features:

READY MADE: Set includes 2 BLACKOUT CURTAINS PANELS of 42″ wide x 63″ length with 6 grommets top each. Quality fabric without liner feels soft and heavy.

SERVE WELL: Curtains impede 85%-99% light and UV rays(Dark color curtains work well). Noise-reducing, better TV viewing thanks to the innovative triple weave technology.

ENERGY SMART: Triple weave blackout fabric balances room temperature by insulating against summer heat and winter chill. Protect your furniture, floors, and artwork from the ravages of the sun, the drapes will pay for themselves off over time.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!