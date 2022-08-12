Sony’s unique new true wireless LinkBuds offer ambient audio passthrough at $158

Amazon now offers the Sony LinkBuds True Wireless Earbuds for $158 shipped in two colorways. Normally fetching $178, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings and matches the second-best price to date. This is still only the fourth price cut since launching earlier this year and comes within $10 of the all-time low. Taking a hardware approach to the software transparency mode feature, Sony’s new LinkBuds are centered around open ring-style drivers that all sound to naturally passthrough from the outside world. Our hands-on review explores what to expect on that front, though the spoiler is that these are ideal for public transportation commuters and the like. The Sony V1 processor balances the sound profile and rounds out the package alongside 20-hour battery life, IPX4 water-resistance, and an ultra-compact charging case.

Joining the lead deal, we’re also still tracking an all-time low on Sony’s followup to the more awair listening experience offered above. Right now the LinkBuds S are sitting at $148 and deliver $50 in savings from the usual $198 price tag. These trade in the open ring design for the usual earbuds form-factor, but also package audo settings that adapt to your surroundings.

Though for the latest in over-ear models, last night saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

More on the Sony LinkBuds:

Link your online and offline worlds with headphones that keep you in both. The all-new Sony LinkBuds feature a comfortable open-ring design that naturally blends natural and digital sound. Stay authentically connected to everyday life while listening to music, taking calls, gaming, and more, all with dynamic sound.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!