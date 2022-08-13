Amazon wide ranging back to school sale from $2: Rocketbook Fusion $23, more

Patrick Campanale
From $2 $23

Amazon is offering a major back to school sale with a wide range of products to get your ready for the upcoming semester priced from $2. Our favorite discount here is the Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Notebook for $22.94 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $37, this discount marks the second-best price that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Rocketbook is a reusable notebook, with this one featuring 42 total pages. There are seven different page styles available as well including one for planning, listing, goal setting, note taking, sketching, and “sharing big ideas.” Once you fill a page, take a picture with your smartphone and it’ll upload it to your account on Dropbox, Google Drive, Evernote, OneNote, and more to keep forever. Then, simply erase the content from the page and start over. Check out Amazon’s landing page for other deals on backpacks, pens, binders, and more. Then, head below for a few more of our favorite deals.

More Back to School deals:

For college students, check out this deal that we found on the WD silver 1TB My Passport portable SSD that’s on sale for $117. It matches your MacBook and delivers plenty of storage to keep with you anywhere. Simply plug it into your computer, either Windows or macOS, and your files will be available instantly, even without internet connectivity.

Rocketbook Fusion Reusable Notebook features:

The Rocketbook Fusion is designed for every classroom, office, and personal mission. The Fusion is a reusable pen and paper notebook with seven different page templates that connect to your favorite cloud services. 42 futuristic pages are packed with calendars, to-do lists, and notetaking layouts. And of course the Fusion is made with patented reusable Core technology. The synthetic paper allows you to write smoothly with a Pilot FriXion pen, then magically wipe clean with a damp cloth to reuse again and again! Use the Rocketbook app to blast your notes, plans, lists, and big ideas to the cloud for proper organization. Then, erase and reuse your Fusion for your next adventure!

