WD’s silver 1TB My Passport portable SSD matches your MacBook, now down at $117

Amazon is now offering the WD 1TB My Passport Portable External Solid-State Drive for $116.99 shipped. This one still fetches a regular price of $230 at Best Buy where this model is starting at $130, it more regularly goes for $135 directly from Western Digital. Today’s deal is the best price we have tracked on this model from Amazon outside of a couple brief drops to $110. Alongside the usual password-enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption, this model features up to 1,050MB/s file transfers – a speed comparable to most of the big brand’s in the space – as well as USB-C and USB-A connectivity options (USB 3.2 Gen 2-compatible). The shock and vibration resistance alongside the 6.5-foot drop protection is a nice touch as well. More details below.

One of the latest lineups in the portable SSD game to hit the market is the 2022 PNY EliteX-PRO. Delivering some of the best value and bang for your buck out there, we are now tracking new all-time lows on the up to 1,600MB/s solid-state drives with deals starting from $66 and everything you need to know is right here.

Alongside particularly notable pricing now live on Kingston’s 2,000MB/s 2TB portable SSD and Samsung’s latest 1TB USB-C Gen 2 T7 Shield, be sure to swing by our recent feature piece on the best portable SSDs where we detailed out favorite options on the market. You’ll find the most notable high-end solutions as well as ways to save a ton and land some of the most value-packed portable SSDs out there.

WD 1TB My Passport SSD features:

Blazing fast NVMe technology with speeds of up to 1050MB/s and write speeds of up to 1000MB/s. Based on read speed unless otherwise stated. As used for transfer rate, 1 MB/s = one million bytes per second. Based on internal testing; performance may vary depending upon host device, usage conditions, drive capacity, and other factors.

Password enabled 256-bit AES hardware encryption

Shock and vibration resistant. Drop resistant up to 6.5ft (1.98m)

Cross Compatible USB 3.2 Gen-2 and USB-C (USB-A for older systems)

