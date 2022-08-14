Pixel 6 returns to all-time low at $499 (Save $100) alongside $250 off Pixel 6 Pro at $649

Amazon is now discounting two of Google’s latest smartphones, with the unlocked Pixel 6 5G 128GB leading the way at $499 shipped. Down from the usual $599 price tag you’d more typically pay, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings and matches the Prime Day price from last month in order to mark a return to the all-time low.

Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s two latest flagship handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. Then in our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features. Head below for a Pixel 6 Pro discount.

Also on sale, Amazon now currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $649 in multiple colors. Normally fetching $899, this amounts to $250 in savings and is the second-best discount to date. We saw it go for $50 less over Prime Day, but this is the lowest price cut we’ve seen otherwise.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight.

Or if you’re preferring to go with the most affordable of Google’s latest handsets, the all-new Pixel 6a is also now shipping with a $449 price tag. While not on sale, it’ll provide a lower entry point into the Google Tensor lineup with a 6.1-inch 60Hz display, 128GB of storage, and dual rear camera lenses.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

