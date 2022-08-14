Freshen up your clothes using Hilife’s Handheld Garment Steamer with today’s deal at $24

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Hilife Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Handheld Garment Steamer for $23.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 20% discount marks a return to the second-best price of 2022 we’ve tracked so far. This simple handheld steamer will help you remove wrinkles from your clothes before important events where you need to look your best. Just fill it with water, plug it in, and you’re ready to start preparing your clothes. You can get 15 minutes of continuous steaming with the 240mL capacity, and the 9-foot power cord giving you plenty of flexibility while steaming as well. Head below for more.

If you wanted to save some cash, you could instead check out the PurSteam Handheld Steamer for $20. Overall, this steamer is fairly comparable to the Gold Box option above, though the water capacity is lower at 130mL which leads to a decreased operating time of 10 minutes of continuous steaming. Once you turn the unit on, you’ll be ready to start steaming within 90 seconds with an auto shutoff to prevent overheating in the event you leave it turned on. The power cord is similar in length too, coming in at 8 feet.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and even more. Making sure your clothes have no wrinkles won’t do you any good if it’s going to be raining later in the day. Make sure you stay weather-aware by picking up an AcuRite Iris 5-in-1 Wireless Weather Station for $120, the lowest price we’ve seen since April.

Hilife Handheld Steamer features:

700W Steamer produces powerful steam; 9ft Power Cord, never worry about operating steamer remotely

Not only a steamer for clothes, but a smart assistant for healthy living

Portable Garment Steamer; Light Weight makes it an ideal travel companion

