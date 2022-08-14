Reduce’s 40-oz. Mug Tumbler with included handle and straw drops to new low of $24, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Firefly Buys (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of Reduce Tumbler Mugs with most seeing new all-time low prices starting from $20. Leading the way here is the Reduce 40-ounce Mug Tumbler with Handle and Straw for $23.99 Prime shipped or on orders over $25. Normally going for $30, this 20% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Constructed from stainless steel in the Pink Cotton colorway, this mug tumbler will keep up to 40 ounces of fluid cold for up to 34 hours. The lid has three methods for drinking including the matching staw, drinking with a slow flow, or gulping with a fast flow. It is also safe to wash in your dishwasher and can fit into your car cupholders while on the road. The vacuum-insulated design is what gives you that up to 34-hour temperature retention while also preventing sweating. Head below to see the other Reduce tumbler deals.

More Reduce tumbler deals:

All of the tumbler options above come with color-matched straws and handles for easy carrying while out and about to boot. While these tumblers are a nice accessory to bring with you to work, you may also want to ensure your clothes are wrinkle-free so you look your best. One of today’s other Gold Box sales is on Hilife’s Handheld Garment Steamer as it returns to its second-best price of 2022 we’ve tracked at $24. You can get 15 minutes of continuous steaming with the 240mL capacity, and the 9-foot power cord gives you plenty of flexibility while steaming.

Reduce 40-ounce Mug Tumbler features:

40 OZ CAPACITY + HANDLE – Drink more, refill less with the Reduce Cold 1 Mug. Keeps up to 40 ounces of liquid cold all day.

KEEPS DRINKS COLD UP TO 34 HRS – Vacuum insulated to maintain your drink’s temperature all day. Keeps hot beverages warm for 10 hours!

18/8 STAINLESS STEEL VACUUM INSULATED, BPA FREE – Durable, safe and 100% recyclable. No condensation, sweat proof, dual insulation technology.

