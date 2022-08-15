Amazon knocks up to $50 off Kindles: Paperwhite from $110, rare Oasis deal, more

Amazon has now launched a new Kindle sale with a series of bundles, the latest models, and higher-end configurations starting from $80. You can land the 2021 8GB Kindle Paperwhite for $109.99 with lock screen ads or at $129.99 shipped without. Regularly $140 and $160 respectively, these are the lowest prices around and the best we have tracked since Prime Day. This model boasts a 6.8-inch screen with a 300 ppi glare-free treatment “that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.” You’ll find up to 10 weeks of battery life, 20% faster page turns than previous releases, USB-C charging, and a protective design that can “withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.” More details below.

Amazon Kindle deals:

We are also now tracking some rare deals on Amazon’s latest Echo Show 15 at $190 that hit over the weekend alongside additional smart display offers starting from $95. You can get all of the details on these in our previous coverage and be sure to swing by our smart home deal hub for even more.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

Find new stories – With Kindle Unlimited, get unlimited access to over 2 million titles, thousands of audiobooks, and more.

