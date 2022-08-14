Rare discount takes $60 off Amazon’s latest Echo Show 15 at $190, plus more

Amazon is now offering the new Echo Show 15 for $189.99 shipped. Marked down from the $250 price tag you’d normally pay, today’s offer is still one of the first cash discounts since launching last fall. It comes within $10 of the all-time low set once before back on Prime Day, and is the best discount we’ve see since at $60 off.

Delivering Amazon’s largest screen-based Alexa experience yet, the new Echo Show 15 is fittingly centered around a wall-mountable 15.6-inch screen. You’ll find all of the usual hands-free voice control access for commanding smart home devices and the like, as well as some more novel features allowed by the screen form-factor. The new Visual ID feature will automatically adjust content based on who’s in the room, and the larger display now supports a refreshed widget system for showing off family reminders, photos, and much more. Dive into our announcement coverage for a closer look. Head below for more.

Stepping down to a smaller form-factor, the Echo Show 8 2nd Gen is also seeing a notable Amazon discount today. Sitting at $94.99, you’re looking at $35 in savings from the usual $130 price tag and the best discount since Prime Day. This one delivers a more nightstand- or countertop-friendly form-factor thanks to the 8-inch display, and packs a new 13MP camera that’s backed by a wider 110-degree field of view and automatic pan and zoom features to keep you in the shot as well as activate smart home gear based on your presence. You can also dive into our hands-on review for all of the details.

If you’re more partial to the Assistant side of things, last week also saw a collection of Google Nest gear go on sale, with an assortment of smart displays and speakers. All of these savings start at $30 with the Nest Mini, but also include the best prices of the year on Nest Hub smart displays and even video doorbells. Our coverage details everything you need to know.

Amazon Echo Show 15 features:

Reimagine how your family stays organized and entertained with a personalized smart display that helps keep everyone on track and in sync. You can mount it on a wall or display it with a compatible stand in portrait or landscape orientation. Choose the widgets you see on the home screen so you can glance at the information that’s most important to you and your family.

