Amazon knocks $500 off Sony’s 55-inch PS5-optimized 120Hz Smart Google TV at $1,498

Amazon is now offering the 2022 model Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD A80K BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV for $1,498 shipped. Regularly $2,000 and now matched at BuyDig, today’s deal is more than $500 off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon since its release earlier this year. The cognitive processor XR, TRILUMINOS Pro color, and Dolby Atmos audio are joined by AirPlay 2 and the Google TV ecosystem for direct access to streaming services and apps as well as Google Assistant and Alexa voice command support. The latest BRAVIA displays come with visual settings to optimize the PlayStation 5 experience alongside a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR action, and HDMI 2.1 connectivity. Head below for more details and ongoing Sony 2022 model TV deals.

More Sony 2022 model 4K TV deals:

If you’re looking to upgrade your existing home entertainment center setup, we have some solid deals to check out. The most notable of which come by way of this morning’s price drops on Amazon’s Fire TV streaming gear. With deals starting from $20 Prime shipped, you’ll find its 4K streaming sticks and more at some of the best prices of the year right now and everything you need to know is right here.

Sony 4K Ultra HD A80K Smart Google TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

OLED CONTRAST – XR OLED Contrast Pro technology allows you to feel the beauty of OLED with immersive depth and realism, pure black, and lifelike brightness.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS – Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural and beautiful, enhanced by XR Triluminos Pro.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!