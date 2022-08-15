Amazon discounts entire Fire TV streamer lineup: 4K Max at $40 (Reg. $55), more from $20

Marking the first price cuts since back on Prime Day, Amazon is starting off the week by discounting its entire lineup of Fire TV streaming media players. Joining the Kindle discounts that already went live today, Amazon now offers the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $39.99 shipped. Headlining the stable, this model is down from the usual $55 price tag in order to deliver the second-best price of the year. This comes within $5 of the previous Prime Day mention and is the first chance to save since the mid-summer sale last month.

As Amazon’s new flagship streamer, its Fire TV Stick 4K Max is packed with notable first time inclusions like Wi-Fi 6. That’s alongside the refreshed Alexa Voice Remote with quick access streaming service buttons as well as TV pass through control, as well as Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. Our hands-on review praises how all of those inclusions stack up to a notable experience. Head below for more.

Don’t forget that alongside the flagship streamer from Amazon, all of the brand’s other Fire TV devices are also already on sale. Our previous feature details what to expect from the entire lineup, breaking down the pros and cons of each home theater upgrade and what features you gain by moving up the pricing ladder.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Dive into 4K Ultra HD cinematic entertainment with a new quad-core 1.8 GHz processor that brings a 40% more powerful experience compared to Fire TV Stick 4K, plus faster app starts and more fluid navigation while switching between apps and searching for content. Enjoy vivid, lifelike colors with support for Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR10+, and the immersive audio of Dolby Atmos.

