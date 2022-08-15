Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin pairs AirPlay 2 with a signature design at $699 low (Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin AirPlay 2 Speaker for $699 shipped in two different colorways. Down from the usual $799 price tag, today’s offer amounts to $100 in savings, is only the second notable discount we’ve seen, and matches the all-time low. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin arrives as an updated version of one of the most iconic speakers on the market. Still delivering the same signature design as a decade and a half ago, the refreshed model now packs modern comforts like AirPlay 2 and Wi-Fi connectivity to complement the 240W internal sound system. Though as good as the Zeppelin sounds, it really is all about the striking looks that deliver a unique form-factor into your listening space. Our in-depth look at the setup also has some other info on what to expect from the premium experience if you’re still not sold. Head below for more.

If you’d rather just imbue an existing speaker of yours AirPlay 2 support, Belkin’s SoundForm Connect adapter will have you up and running in no time. It’ll plug into any speaker system or soundbar that has a 3.5mm or Optical output and lets you bring Apple’s audio standard into older and beloved offerings at $58.

Speaking of the latest from Bowers & Wilkins, we also just look a hands-on look at the brand’s most recent home theater upgrade. Bringing much of the same polished touch and AirPlay 2 features to the TV, the new Panorama 3 soundbar packs Dolby Atmos alongside a steep price tag. You can see how everything stacks up in our review.

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin features:

Zeppelin features five, well-spaced and carefully positioned premium drive units to bring your music to life with spacious room-filling stereo sound: 2x 1” Double Dome Tweeters, 2x 3.5” FST Midrange drivers and 1x 6” subwoofer. Zeppelin offers plenty of power for its dedicated drive units with 240 Watts of total output. With Amazon Alexa Built-in you can play your favorite song, radio channel or playlist with just a voice command. You can also control Zeppelin from your device or via the hard buttons on the back.

