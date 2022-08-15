Cole Haan takes up to 50% off new markdowns with deals from $25

For a limited time only, Cole Haan offers up to 50% off new markdowns. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Nantucket Slip-On Sneakers. It’s currently marked down to $60 and originally were priced at $150. These shoes are available in three color options and would make a fantastic option for back to school due to its slip-on design. They’re also waterproof and have a cushioned insole for all day comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from Cole Haan customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- 2.ZERØGRAND Lined Laser Wingtip Oxford $160 (Orig. $300)
- Williams Cap Toe Oxford Shoes $170 (Orig. $220)
- Nantucket Slip-On Sneakers $60 (Orig. $150)
- 4.ZERØGRAND Regatta Boat Shoe $110 (Orig. $140)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Chukka Boot $200 (Orig. $300)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Josie Block Heel Sandals $70 (Orig. $160)
- Cloudfeel Espadrille Shoes $80 (Orig. $110)
- Cloudfeel All-Day Slide Sandals $100 (Orig. $130)
- Alina City Mule Sandal $60 (Orig. $140)
- 2.ZERØGRAND Wingtip Oxford Shoes $90 (Orig. $160)
- …and even more deals…
