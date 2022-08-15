Ember’s stainless steel Temperature Control Smart Mug² sees rare $50 price drop to $100

Justin Kahn -
$50 off $100
Ember Metallic Collection

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the stainless steel Metallic Collection Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug² for $99.99 shipped. The rarely discounted stainless steel model regularly fetches $150 directly from Ember, at Best Buy, and Target with today’s deal delivering up to $50 in savings for the lowest price we can find. You will find the other colorways starting at $129 on Amazon right now, for comparison’s sake. For those unfamiliar here, this is a 10-ounce smart mug with full temperature control via your smartphone (among other customizations) to keep your beverage at the ideal temperature. It provides 1.5 hours of battery life that extends all day with the included charging coaster pad as one of, if not, the most elegant solutions in the product category. More details below. 

The VSITOO S3 Pro Temperature Control Smart Mug delivers a similar experience, just from a brand we don’t have any experience with. This one is starting to get more popular on Amazon and currently comes in at about $6 under the price of today’s lead deal. It’s hard to recommend it over the Ember at this price, but it is worth a look to keep a few extra bucks in your pocket.  

Then head over to our home goods guide for more kitchen and cooking deals. We are also still tracking up to $160 in savings on the Vitamix Explorian blender with solid 3-year warranty attached. Now going for $190 shipped directly from the official website, you can get a closer look at this offer in last week’s coverage right here

Ember Temperature Control Smart Mug² features:

Ember Mug² Metallic Collection is a brilliant new take on Ember’s classic smart mug, and is guaranteed to make every morning shine. Ember allows you to set your preferred drinking temperature (120°F – 145°F), so you can enjoy your hot drink—just the way you like it— from the first sip to the last drop. Ember is not a simple mug warmer. Ember Mug²’s built-in battery maintains your chosen drinking temperature for up to 1.5 hours with the built-in battery, or all day with the included charging coaster.

