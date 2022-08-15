Score 50% off Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Brewers today with refurb deals from $60

Woot is now offering some notable discounts on refurbished Ninja coffee makers starting with the most affordable of them, the Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee System at $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $129 new at Walmart, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find with a solid 90-day Woot warranty. This model delivers three brewing styles (Classic, Rich, and Over Ice) alongside six cup sizes from a single mug to a full carafe with a removable water reservoir for easy refilling. The sort of floating cup holder design seen above can also support larger travel mugs for on-the-go brewing that will get you out of the door in a hurry. Head below for more Ninja coffee maker deals.

Woot also has the Ninja CM305 Hot & Iced 10-Cup Coffee Maker on sale in refurbished condition for $63.99 Prime shipped. This one is at more than 50% off the going rate and delivers a nearly identical feature set as the model above but with a thermal stainless steel carafe instead of the glass model found on the CM300, which may or may not be worth the extra $4 for some folks.

You might also want to check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the Avalon water dispenser systems. They provide on-demand cold, cool, and hot water with no stovetop boiling required at up to $100 off right now. Then go swing over to our home goods deal hub for even more.

Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee System features:

3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice

Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down

6 Brew Sizes: From single cup to full carafe

Easy-to-fill, removable water reservoir with auto-metering

Thermal Flavor Extraction unlocks your coffee’s full flavor potential

Unlimited variety, no pods required

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!