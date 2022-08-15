Score 50% off Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Brewers today with refurb deals from $60

Justin Kahn
50% off From $60

Woot is now offering some notable discounts on refurbished Ninja coffee makers starting with the most affordable of them, the Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee System at $59.99. Shipping is free for Prime members but a $6 delivery fee will apply otherwise. Regularly $129 new at Walmart, this is nearly 50% off the going rate and the lowest we can find with a solid 90-day Woot warranty. This model delivers three brewing styles (Classic, Rich, and Over Ice) alongside six cup sizes from a single mug to a full carafe with a removable water reservoir for easy refilling. The sort of floating cup holder design seen above can also support larger travel mugs for on-the-go brewing that will get you out of the door in a hurry. Head below for more Ninja coffee maker deals. 

Woot also has the Ninja CM305 Hot & Iced 10-Cup Coffee Maker on sale in refurbished condition for $63.99 Prime shipped. This one is at more than 50% off the going rate and delivers a nearly identical feature set as the model above but with a thermal stainless steel carafe instead of the glass model found on the CM300, which may or may not be worth the extra $4 for some folks.  

You might also want to check out the ongoing price drops we are tracking on the Avalon water dispenser systems. They provide on-demand cold, cool, and hot water with no stovetop boiling required at up to $100 off right now. Then go swing over to our home goods deal hub for even more. 

Ninja CM300 Hot & Iced Coffee System features:

  • 3 Brew Styles: Classic, Rich, and Over Ice
  • Iced Coffee: Vivid iced coffee flavor that’s never watered down
  • 6 Brew Sizes: From single cup to full carafe
  • Easy-to-fill, removable water reservoir with auto-metering
  • Thermal Flavor Extraction unlocks your coffee’s full flavor potential
  • Unlimited variety, no pods required

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

