Save up to $100 on Avalon home countertop and upright water dispensers today from $143

Woot has now kicked off a notable sale on the Avalon home water coolers and dispensers with up to 25% in savings. One notable deal is on the Avalon A8 Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members or with a $6 delivery otherwise. Regularly $290 at Best Buy, this is a solid $100 price drop and the best we can find. The Amazon third-party sellers are currently starting at $239, for comparison. This model delivers on-demand cool drinking water as well as “piping hot” for quick tea, oatmeal, and more without waiting for the kettle to warm up. The child safety lock on the hot spout is a nice touch and it also features a self-cleaning function that “prevents the accumulation of harmful germs and bacteria.” This model connects right to your home water supply, but you’ll also find some bottle-ready models on sale down below.

If you would prefer to go with an option that makes use of those larger water bottles instead of worrying about connecting to your water supply at home, today’s Woot sale has plenty of different model ranging in size and feature sets starting from $143 Prime shipped. Browse through all of them on this landing page.

Speaking of kitchen upgrades, check out the deal we spotted on Keurig’s up to $100 K-Mini Coffee Maker. This model is now down at $60 in wide range of color options to match your kitchen decor. Plus, you’ll find even more, including multi-cookers, air fryers, and other household gear, on sale in our home goods guide right here.

Avalon A8 Countertop Bottleless Water Cooler features:

Choose between cool refreshments and hot beverages with this Avalon self-cleaning water cooler. The hot and cold water spouts offer convenience, while the self-cleaning feature automatically sanitizes the dispenser to eliminate germs. A child safety lock helps keep children safe, and the built-in night light makes spouts visible at night. This Avalon water cooler is bottleless, reducing costs.

