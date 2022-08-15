Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS 3.5-inch 20TB HDD returns to Amazon low at $400 ($100 off)

Amazon is offering the Seagate IronWolf Pro 3.5-inch 20TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $399.99 shipped. Down $100 from its normal going rate of $500, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve seen at Amazon only once before. Designed for use in network attached storage systems, you’ll find that Seagate’s IronWolf Pro HDD is comes with five years of warranty and even includes three years of Rescue Data Recovery Services should it fail within that time. On top of that, it’s rated for always-on 300TB/year workload and even features a 256MB cache. Keep reading for more.

For 20TB drives, this is about as good as it gets. A comparable drive from WD will run you $499 right now, for comparison. However, you could instead pick up WD’s Red Pro 8TB drive for $225 and save some cash. Sure, it’s less than half the overall storage, but at $175 below the cost of the Seagate drive above, the savings could be worth the trade-off there.

Do you need a new networking setup? Consider checking out the refreshed Google Wifi system that are on sale at up to $50 off today. Down to $150, the 3-node setup can cover up to 4,500-square feet with 802.11ac networking, making it a great option even for larger homes.

Seagate IronWolf Pro 20TB HDD features:

AgileArray: CMR HDD with AgileArray—NAS-optimized firmware providing exceptional RAID reliability and NAS compatibility during the heaviest of workloads

RV Mitigation: Enjoy consistent performance with built-in rotational vibration sensors providing reliable storage for NAS with little lag or down time

Highest Performance: Easily tackle heavy workloads in multi-user NAS environments

300TB/Year User Workload Rate: Always on, 300TB/year user workload rate with 24×7 accessibility provides peace of mind while supporting the heaviest of multi-user workloads

