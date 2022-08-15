Google’s refreshed Wifi system starts at $70 with 3-node package up to $50 off

Amazon is now discounting the the refreshed Google Wifi 802.11ac Mesh System to $149.99 shipped. Typically sells for $200, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings, matches our previous mention which was the first discount of the year, and comes within $1 of the all-time low from last year’s Black Friday festivities. Delivering 4,500-square feet of coverage, this 802.11ac mesh Wi-Fi system from Google offers 1.2Gb/s speeds and integrates with the rest of your Assistant kit for easy setup and control. Alongside the ability to prioritize certain devices on your network, other notable features here include six Gigabit Ethernet ports and three nodes for providing consistent Wi-Fi throughout your home. Head below for more.

On the more affordable side of things, we’re also tracking one of the best prices yet on the single node Google Wifi package. Now sitting at $69.99, is $3 below our previous mention and a great option to consider for those who need less coverage. While the value might not be quite as good, there’s a steeper discount attached from the usual $100 going rate as well as the same 1.2Gb/s speeds and much of the same features noted above at a more entry-level price point. The only real downsides are that you’re stepping down to 1,500-square feet of coverage and a pair of Ethernet ports.

Last week also saw a collection of more flagship Google Nest gear go on sale, with an assortment of Assistant-powered smart displays and speakers. All of these savings start at $30 with the Nest Mini, but also include the best prices of the year on Nest Hub smart displays and even video doorbells. Our coverage details everything you need to know.

Google Wifi 2020 Mesh System features:

Google Wifi is an easy-to-set-up whole-home mesh Wi-Fi system. Google Wifi points work together to create a mesh network that blankets your whole home in fast, reliable Wi-Fi and eliminates buffering in every room, on every device – with coverage up to 4500 square feet.

