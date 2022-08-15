Pick up Zhiyun’s Weebill 2 Camera Gimbal Combo kits starting from $449, today only

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Adorama is offering discounts on a selection of Zhiyun Tech Weebill 2 Handheld Camera Gimbal combos starting from $449 with every deal beating the previous price when Adorama last offered this deal selection in late May. Leading the way here is the Weebill 2 Pro+ Combo coming in at $749.99 shipped. Normally going for $999, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for this bundle, beating the May deal by $99. One standout difference between the old and the new is the inclusion of the 2.80-inch full-color touch screen for adjusting settings, changing gimbal modes, and even monitoring real-time video with the bundled transmitter. One reason you may spring for this bundle is the MasterEye Visual Controller VC100, a monitor that allows you to view the image transmission while also controlling the gimbal remotely. Head below for more Weebill 2 combo deals.

More Weebill 2 Combos:

Weebill 2 Combo – $449 (Reg. $569) Case, sling grip handle

(Reg. $569) Weebill 2 Pro Combo – $649 (Reg. $769) Case, sling grip, video transmitter, focus/zoom motor

Zhiyun Tech Weebill 2 Handheld Camera Gimbal features:

Zhiyun Weebill 2 is the upgraded version of the compact yet powerful DSLR gimbal stabilizer Weebill S. Boasting dynamic stabilization at the chip & algorithm level, 2.88″ colorful touch display for instant settings and real-time video monitoring (when used with the Video Transmission Transmitter AI), and inheritance of the classic underslung design for effort-saving low angle shooting. The user interface has been ergonomically redesigned for intuitive operation.

