Govee’s outdoor 48-foot LED string light or indoor 33-foot RGB LED light strip from $16

Govee’s official Amazon storefront is offering its 48-foot Outdoor Shatterproof LED String Lights for $23.99 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 25% from its normal going rate of $32, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve seen for this kit. Govee’s outdoor string light kit is made to be used on your patio or in any other outside space. Spanning a total of 48 feet, there are 15 individual lights here that are all dimmable and LED to help not utilize as much electricity when they’re turned on. Plus, the bulbs are completely weatherproof so you can easily leave them outside in any climate. Keep reading for additional Govee lighting deals.

Also on sale at Amazon today is Govee’s Wi-Fi 32.8-foot RGB LED Light Strip for $15.99 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code GOVEE6109K at checkout. Normally $30, this saves an impressive 46% and is also among the best pricing that we’ve seen. Coming in with both Alexa and Assistant support, this LED strip is a great way to give your space a visual refresh. Essentially, there’s two 16.4-foot RGB LED strips included here so you can send the lights in multiple directions.

Are you planning to use the RGB strip to upgrade a battlestation? Well, be sure to check out the latest Samsung Odyssey Ark monitor that launched this morning with a 55-inch mini-LED panel. Finally up for pre-order at $300 off, this monitor is perfect for premium desk setups and is something that you won’t want to miss.

Govee Outdoor LED String Light features:

Shatterproof & Waterproof: With a heavy-duty plastic lampshade, Govee outdoor string Lights are protected from bad weather or falls. The LED bulbs also feature an IP65 water-resistant rating, making them durable and safe for outdoor use.

