Chefman’s glass/steel electric kettle with multi-color LED lighting drops from $40 to $25 today

Amazon is now offering the Chefman Electric Kettle with tea infuser for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order cover $25. Regularly $55 at Best Buy where it is now matching, this one typically sells for more like $40 at Amazon and is now matching the all-time low there. Delivering a stainless steel and glass construction alongside the included and removable tea infuser, you’re looking at a 1.8-quart capacity here. From there, you’ll find five different colored LED lights to correspond with each of the built-in temperature presets including various types of tea options and a French press pour over temperature. Head below for more details. 

While not quite as feature-rich and without the included the tea infuser, a more affordable solution would be something like the Elite Gourmet EKT1001B Electric Kettle. This model delivers a similar glass treatment with a blue LED boiling light at $19 Prime shipped on Amazon to save you even more. 

If you’re looking to upgrade your coffee setup instead, dive into this morning’s deal on Instant Pot Dual Plus. This machine features a 19-bar espresso pump but can also brew ground beans, Nespresso pods, and K-cups. Typically $200, you can land one for $160 shipped on Amazon with all of the details you need waiting in our deal coverage right here and be sure to swing by our home goods hub for even more. 

Chefman Electric Kettle features:

Bring home an electric kettle by the #1 kettle manufacturer in America today! With rapid boiling times, a 1.8-liter capacity, and a sleek stainless steel design, it’s no wonder that the Chefman Electric Kettle is the best in its class. With advanced temperature control and 5 built-in temperature presets, this is the perfect kettle for any kitchen. 5 different colored LED lights correspond to the ideal temperatures for your best brew.

