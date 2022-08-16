Instant Pot Dual Plus brews K-cups, Nespresso pods, and ground coffee at $160 (Reg. $200)

As part of its latest Instant Pot sale, Amazon is offering the brand’s Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus for $159.95 shipped. This one launched last summer at $200 shipped and is now at a new Amazon 2022 low with a solid $40 in savings for the lowest price we can find. It stands out from your average multi-brewer with the ability to handle both espresso action as well as ground coffee on top of being compatible with K-Cup and Nespresso pods. This versatile machine also features brew strength options, a 19-bar espresso pump, multiple cup sizes, and an up to 7-inch travel mug-friendly spout. Hit up our launch coverage of the original model for more details and head below for more deals and details.

You’ll also find the brand’s more basic coffee brewer marked down to $80 right now alongside one of its Omni Pro toaster air fry ovens. All of those deals are waiting for you right here, just be sure to scope out this budget-friendly offer on the 3.6-quart Chefman air fryer if you’re just looking for a simple and affordable way to crisp up the fries and wings.

This morning also saw Cuisinart’s sleek black 4-slice touchscreen toaster hit a new Amazon all-time low. But you’ll find even more kitchen and cooking offers in our home goods deal hub including the Ninja Hot and Cold Coffee Brewers with refurb deals from $60. Saving you up to 50% off the going rates, these Woot price drops are worth a closer look for anyone looking to save some cash on a versatile coffee brewer right now.

Instant Pot Dual Pod Plus features:

3-IN-1 FUNCTIONALITY: Compatible with K-Cup pods, Nespresso capsules and your own ground coffee with the included reusable pod

TAILOR EVERY POUR: Adjustable brew strength so you can make a bolder cup of coffee.

CAFÉ-QUALITY BEVERAGES: Perfect for coffee and espresso, brewing at the optimum temperature (195F) and pressure (19-bar pump for espresso)

SUSTAINABLE COFFEE-MAKING: Brew coffee from your own grounds with included reusable pod.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!