Greenworks’ 24V cordless 1/4-sheet sander kit includes sandpaper and a battery at $78

Amazon is offering the latest Greenworks 24V Cordless 1/4-sheet Sander Kit for $77.86 shipped. Down from $100, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to help you get into tight corners when sanding, this is a product that I’m increasingly considering adding to my own woodworking shop. While most dual-action sanders (random orbital circular) are the traditional tool of choice for making projects flat and smooth, sometimes a square base is more fitting. With an 11,000 orbits per minute swirl-free finish motor, this sander weighs just 2.3 pounds, includes a removable dust bag, and is part of Greenworks’ 24V platform. It includes a 2Ah battery and charger as well, which gets you up and going as soon as it arrives. Plus, there’s sandpaper in the package too ranging from 60 to 220 grit, giving you the ability to jumpstart projects with ease. Head below for more.

3M is my go-to brand when it comes to sandpaper, and that doesn’t change when it comes to quarter sheet models. While my preferred Cubitron II isn’t made in quarter sheet form, this kit from 3M is very similar and gives you 20 sheets of 220 grit, which is perfect for finishing work. At $14 on Amazon, this is a great buy with your savings to further push your woodworking to the next level.

Don’t forget that you can also pick up a 2-piece Greenworks 24V Max brushless drill/impact driver kit on sale for $90 right now at Amazon. Normally going for $130, this is a new low that we’ve tracked for the kit. With the same 24V batteries in tow as today’s lead deal, this is a great way to expand your DIY abilities without having to keep additional chargers around the shop.

Greenworks 24V Cordless 1/4-sheet Sander features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1. 5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, and BAG709 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery to protect your investment.

