ZAGG intros new ‘anything-proof’ water-resistant iPad case with detachable keyboard

Today, ZAGG is introducing its latest Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case. ZAGG has been a mainstay in the Apple gear accessory space for many years, and its latest is specifically geared toward to 10.2-inch iPad models (Gen 7, 8, and 9). The new ZAGG Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case, as the name suggests, is designed with durability in mind to be what the brand refers to as “anything-proof,” whether you’re a healthcare professional or just someone that needs to able to wipe down their case on a regular basis. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New ZAGG Rugged Pro Connect keyboard case

The new ZAGG Rugged Pro Connect keyboard case is engineered to deliver a “rugged, water-resistant, and wipeable” case and keyboard combo for Apple’s 10.2-inch iPads. Alongside an included snap-on screen protector, you’re looking at a water-resistant keyboard that can be sprayed down, even with disinfectant according to to ZAGG, and wiped clean with interlocking keys that “wont pop off.”

The “anything-proof” design of the Rugged Pro Connect means this keyboard is water resistant, protects against spills, and can withstand being wiped down with medical-grade disinfecting products…It’s ideally suited for everyone from healthcare professions to parents with children and everyone in between.

From there, it features 6.6-foot drop protection with a fabric loop to hold your Apple Pencil and a detachable keyboard so you can “put your iPad in the case on one surface and the keyboard on another, allowing you to type in different environments and situations.”

The Rugged Pro Connect iPad keyboard case pulls power from and can transfer data directly to the iPad with no Bluetooth, batteries, or keyboard charging required – as you’re likely imagining, it uses iPad’s Apple Smart Connector action here.

The new ZAGG iPad keyboard case is available now directly from the official site at $169.99 shipped. However, you can score “at least 30% off [the brand’s] everyday prices” by adding two or more products to your order (only items that aren’t already on sale are eligible here).

9to5Toys’ Take:

While there are certainly more affordable options out there from ZAGG and otherwise, the particularly rugged waterproofing here will certainly be a compelling feature for some folks, especially those using iPad on the job. The real shame here is that it is only for the base model 10.2-inch model as of right now, but it would appear ZAGG is banking on that being the most popular option among healthcare workers, and parents in the casual user category.

