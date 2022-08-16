Philips Sonicare 6500 toothbrush with travel charger case hits 2022 low at $112 (Reg. $170)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush bundle for $111.96 shipped. Regularly $150 and sometimes as much as $150, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. For comparison’s sake, this model features the full $170 directly from Philips. Available in multiple colorways at the discounted rate, this one features built-in pressure sensors, brush replacements notifications (it ships with two of them), as well as three intensity settings and brushing modes (Clean, White and Gum Care). The usual 2 minute timer is in place here alongside the included home stand charger and a travel charger case. More details below.

If you don’t need the brushing modes, extra brush head, intensity settings, and bonus travel charger, check out the Philips Sonicare 1100 Power Toothbrush. This no-frills option is almost certainly better than a manual solution for most folks but will only deliver the most essentially aspects of the electric experience. Take a closer look over on Amazon where it sells for $21 Prime shipped.

Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 6500 features:

Gentle yet effective to whiten teeth in just 1 week vs. a manual toothbrush

Protect your teeth with a pressure sensor that gently pulses to alert you when you’re brushing too hard

Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with the brush head replacement reminder

Personalize your brushing experience with 3 intensities and 3 modes: Clean, White and Gum Care

2 minute timer with QuadPacer helps ensure dental professional recommended brushing time and a consistent clean throughout your mouth. Includes: 1 handle, 1 charger, 2 DiamondClean brush heads, 1 charging travel case

