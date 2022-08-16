TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Boots, sandals, sneakers, more

The TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code FAM30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Chukka Boots that are a fantastic option for this fall. These waterproof boots are fashionable and functional as well as marked down to $98. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $140. You can choose from four different color options and the removable cushioned footbed promotes all day comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from TOMS customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Alpargata Grey Water Resistant Sneakers $49 (Orig. $70)
- Carlo Terrain Water Resistant Sneakers $49 (Orig. $70)
- Carlo Mid Sneakers $42 (Orig. $60)
- Chukka Boots $98 (Orig. $140)
- TRVL Lite Canvas Sneakers $49 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Everly Cutout Boot $84 (Orig. $120)
- Alpargata Leather Shoes $49 (Orig. $70)
- Jade Flats $63 (Orig. $90)
- Cobblestone Paxton Slip-On $60 (Orig. $85)
- Kallie Wedge Booties $42 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
