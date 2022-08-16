TOMS Friends and Family Sale takes 30% off sitewide: Boots, sandals, sneakers, more

Ali Smith -
FashionToms
30% off from $20

The TOMS Friends and Family Event takes 30% off sitewide with promo code FAM30 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $75 or more. A highlight from this sale is the men’s Chukka Boots that are a fantastic option for this fall. These waterproof boots are fashionable and functional as well as marked down to $98. For comparison, this style is regularly priced at $140. You can choose from four different color options and the removable cushioned footbed promotes all day comfort. Rated 4.2/5 stars from TOMS customers. Find even more deals by heading below and you will want to check out the Levi’s Warehouse Sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Toms

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nomad launches 20% off end of summer sale on 15W MagSaf...
Adorable Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetooth speaker now ...
Game Pass gains Midnight Fight Express and early access...
Save 25% on SteelSeries’ Apex Pro TKL Mechanical ...
Ninja’s regularly up to $300 Foodi Air Fry Grill ...
Nintendo’s Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con hit one of t...
Caudabe offers rare up to 30% off sitewide on its minim...
This fixed blade pocket knife is perfect for camping at...
Load more...
Show More Comments