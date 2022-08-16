Levi’s Warehouse Event takes up to 75% off closeout styles + 50% off kids clothing

Ali Smith -
FashionLevi's
75% off from $10

The Levi’s Warehouse Event is live and offering up to 75% off closeout styles. Prices are as marked. Plus, save 50% off all kids clothing during its Back to School Sale too. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $90. These jeans are great for everyday wear and the slim fit design is highly flattering. They also feature a tapered hem that can easily be rolled and the stretch material also adds all day comfort. Score even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

