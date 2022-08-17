This 2-pack of 500-lumen rechargeable Energizer LED flashlights is 50% off at $13.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Energizer Rechargeable 500-lumen LED Flashlights for $13.53 once you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down 50% from its normal going rate, today’s deal makes these flashlights under $7 each which is about as budget-friendly as it gets when it comes to flashlights of this brightness. When the this flashlight starts to die, simply plug it in to recharge the internal battery. The brightness is pretty impressive for the price too, reaching 500 lumens with up to a 200 meter beam throw. There’s also IPX4 water resistance here meaning you can use the flashlight even in inclement weather. Keep reading for more.

When it comes to budget-focused flashlights, today’s deal is about as good as it gets for something as bright as it is, given that they’re down to under $7 each. However, if you need something more compact, then we recommend checking out the OLIGHT I3E EOS. It’s available at Amazon for just under $10 and uses a single AAA battery to deliver up to 90 lumens of brightness. While 90 lumens might not sound that bright, at night or in the dark it still illuminates the path ahead without taking up nearly as much space as the Energizer model above.

No EDC is complete without a proper knife. So, be sure to take a look at the Gerber Praframe II that’s on sale for $28 today. The serrated blade makes it quite versatile and this price is among the best we’ve seen in the past few months.

Energizer Rechargeable LED Flashlight features:

Energizer Rechargeable LED Flashlight is a smart portable flashlight that works as indoor or outdoor light and emergency light. With 500 lumens, this rechargeable LED light is up to 5x brighter than standard LED technology with a beam distance of up to 200 meters. IPX4 water resistant, this LED flashlight has a shatterproof lens and aircraft-grade aluminum construction. The Energizer flashlight also has a wrist lanyard for easy carrying. With a 4-hour runtime, this USB rechargeable flashlight has a micro-USB cable for charging. Trust in Energizer to deliver the powerful performance we promise.

