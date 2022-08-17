Gerber’s Praframe II pocket knife with serrated blade falls to best price in months at $28

Amazon is offering the Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife for $28.23 shipped. Down from $36, today’s deal is the best price that we’ve seen since back in February and is among the lowest pricing that we’ve seen all year. With a lightweight open stainless steel handle, this unique pocket knife also packs a blade that features a serrated edge. There’s a built-in pocket clip so you can keep the knife always ready to grab. Plus, the frame lock handle lets you know that this knife won’t close down when being used. Keep reading for more.

Save a few bucks when you pick up the Gerber Prybrid X which can be had for $18 at Amazon. Sure, it doesn’t have the same overall design that today’s lead deal does, but it ditches the built-in blade for a swappable utility knife. That means you’ll always have a fresh blade at the ready without having to worry about resharpening it.

Don’t forget that this fixed blade pocket knife is a great thing to keep with you when camping, especially while it’s on sale for $20. Then, swing by our roundup of the best knives to check out. Personally, I carry a Civivi Elementum and absolutely love the blade and build overall. Plus, we go into detail on other gear including multi-tools and other EDC items.

Gerber Paraframe II Pocket Knife features:

The largest of the eight knives in the Paraframe series, the Paraframe II is based on the same minimal frame-lock design. Built with a smooth stainless steel handle and a clip for secure travel, the Paraframe II embodies everything that a larger everyday carry folder should be.

