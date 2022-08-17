Bulova, Citizen, Seiko timepieces up to $300 off in Amazon’s latest watch sale from $29.50

Justin Kahn -
$300 off $29.50+

Amazon has now launched another notable timepiece sale featuring watches from Citizen, Bulova, Timex, and Seiko. Pricing starts from just over $29.50 shipped with models ranging from affordable everyday options up to pieces in the $200+ range and more. Mechanical Seiko references, exposed Bulova designs, and radio-controlled Citizen models that look far more premium than today’s prices suggest are highlights here and you’ll find some of our top picks waiting in the list below. 

Amazon watch sale:

If it’s the smart watches you’re after, Apple’s latest Series 7 wearables are now seeing new all-time low pricing with models starting from $270 shipped. A range of configurations are currently marked down in this morning’s coverage and be sure to dive into our coverage of the brand new Pad & Quill Field Straps that launched today with notable 20% pre-order price drops while you’re at it. 

Bulova Classic Automatic Stainless Steel features:

Stainless steel case with open aperture black dial with exhibition case back offering a glimpse of the 21-jewel automatic heartbeat movement with a 42-hour power reserve. Dial features stainless steel hands and markers and a sub sweep dial. Stainless steel bracelet. Flat mineral crystal. Water resistance to 30 meters.

