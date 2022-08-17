Pad & Quill’s new US ballistic fabric Apple Watch Field Strap debuts today at 20% off

After launching its first new band in years back in March, Pad & Quill is back at it again with its new Apple Watch Field Strap. Debuting today, Pad & Quill is setting the all-leather treatment aside to some degree to deliver a rugged Apple Watch strap made mostly of US ballistic nylon for all models of the popular wearable. Best of all, pre-orders are now live with a solid 20% discount code available below. Hit the jump for more details. 

New Pad & Quill Apple Watch Field Strap

The new Pad & Quill Apple Watch Field Strap delivers a “rugged, durable, and water-resistant” USA Cordura fabric design, with hints of leather near the lugs and at the clasp and a soft hide lining the interior. The brand’s usual UV-resistant stitch thread is in place here alongside your choice of nickel or matte black hardware and buckles. Pad & Quill says it will work with the “2022 Apple Watch Series 8 and earlier models.”

Here’s a bit more from the brand on the Cordura fabric and build:

We took USA-sourced 1000 Denier Cordura fabric and accented it with American full grain leather trim, then lined the strap with a supple full-grain leather interior. The result is a durable yet comfortable strap that feels soft to the touch, can withstand almost anything, and will look amazing. Even the stitching is the same UV-resistant stitching used in parachutes and sails. Because quality matters down to the last detail. Choose from the Grey or Sage Green Cordura band with Whiskey leather trim or a Black Cordura with Chestnut Leather trim for a sharp everyday look band you can take into the field from coffeehouse to trailhead, day in and day out. 

You can also expect the usual 25-year warranty on the leather side of things, as well the brand’s 30-day money-back guarantee, and a discreet signature from the person that actually made your band. The interior orange stitch accent is a nice touch, if you ask me as well. 

Take a closer look below:

The new Pad & Quill Apple Watch Field Strap is available in Cordura Black/Chestnut Leather, Cordura Charcoal/Whiskey Leather, and Cordura Sage Green/Whiskey Leather at $99.99 with a 7-to 10 day shipping time for pre-orders. However, if you apply code PQ20 at checkout, your total will immediately drop to $79.95 shipped

9to5Toys’ Take

While we have been big fans of the leather, handcrafted goods Pad & Quill creates for many years now, it is a nice breath of fresh air to see a little bit of a different vibe with its new Apple Watch Field Strap. While the brand is certainly no stranger to high-end fabrics, this strap is the only option in its current lineup to deliver something that reaches outside of the all-leather treatment right now. You’ll still get a hit of the all-American hide it is known for, but with the Cordura treatment also comes some fresh new colorways we aren’t used to seeing from the artisan creators at Pad & Quill – and it’s a welcomed addition.

