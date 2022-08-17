These popular 5-packs of resistance bands are starting from under $9.50 in today’s Gold Box

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Fullsport via Amazon is offering up to 36% off Renoj’s now even more affordable home workout gear. One standout deal is the 5-pack of Renoj Resistance Bands for $9.35 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $13 as of late, this is matching the lowest we have tracked in 2022 and a great chance to score a set of popular exercise bands for the price of a few cups of coffee. Supporting workouts at home or just about anywhere, you’re scoring five color-coded bands ranging from “extra light” up to “extra heavy” alongside a flannel carry bag. They are made of “durable and skin-friendly natural latex “ and support a wide range of exercises and lifestyles. More deals and details below. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box resistance band sale right here for some additional colorways and models starting from $11 with free shipping for Prime members. While they might not be the most feature-rich workout kits, if it’s just some simple fitness bands you’re after, Amazon purchasers seem to like them and the prices are low enough to give them a shot anyway. 

If it’s the high-tech fitness companions you’re intersted in, take a look at the recent deals on Amazon’s Halo View and Halo Band  wearables as well as today’s Apple Watch Series 7 offers. This morning saw Apple’s latest wearables hit new lows with deals starting from $270, or well below the $399 or more regular prices. Head over to today’s coverage for a closer look at the configurations on sale at Amazon and elsewhere. 

Renoj Resistance Bands feature:

  • Renoj Workout sets for women, 5 resistance bands for stretching and strength training. Everyone can get suitable one for Yoga, physical therapy and pilates.
  • Made of durable and skin-friendly natural latex to bring customers stable experience.
  • Renoj try to help exercise most parts of body{ HIP, ARMS, CHEST, LEGS and upper BACK} through different posture anytime.

