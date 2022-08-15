Amazon’s Halo View and Halo Band fitness wearables now up to 45% off starting from $50

Justin Kahn -
AmazonFitness Tracker
45% off From $50

Amazon is now offering its Halo View and Halo Band fitness tracker wearables at $49.99 and $54.99 shipped, respectively, in multiple colors. Regularly $80 and $100, today’s deals are the lowest price we can find at up to 45% off. They are also within $5 and $10 of the all-time Prime Day pricing. Both delivering connected fitness tracker experiences, the main difference here is the color display on the View model and the swim-ready waterproofing on the Band option. They can track things like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking, and while they do deliver standalone monitoring, they also work alongside a subscription service. It comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription features don’t interest you after the first half year, be sure to cancel it before the paid service kicks in via your Amazon account. More details below. 

While Amazon’s Halo models above are among the more affordable options in their class, you might want to browse through some of the other fitness-ready wearables we have on sale in the list below as well:

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into the $400 price drop we are tracking on the Bowflex Velcore leaning connected exercise bike. This deal will be live for today only, delivering a 22-inch touchscreen display to your home riding experience and guided workouts at $1,800 shipped. Get a closer look right here

Halo View fitness tracker features:

  • More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.
  • Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.
  • Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.
  • Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.
  • Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Fitness Tracker

Fitness trackers provide up-to-the-minute data on your daily activity levels, step taken, calories burned and more. Some include GPS and connect with iOS/Android devices for…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Seagate IronWolf Pro NAS 3.5-inch 20TB HDD returns to A...
Razer Blade 15 with RTX 3080 Ti and 240Hz 1440p display...
Amazon’s Fire tablet lineup now up to 50% off fro...
HP Chromebase AiO delivers a 22-inch rotating screen wi...
Amazon’s touchscreen video-calling Glow STEM devi...
Review: Sony’s new X-Series rugged speakers deliv...
Android app deals of the day: MONOPOLY, Clue, Hidden Fo...
Prep for fall with BLACK+DECKER’s 22-inch corded elec...
Load more...
Show More Comments