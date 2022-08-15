Amazon’s Halo View and Halo Band fitness wearables now up to 45% off starting from $50

Amazon is now offering its Halo View and Halo Band fitness tracker wearables at $49.99 and $54.99 shipped, respectively, in multiple colors. Regularly $80 and $100, today’s deals are the lowest price we can find at up to 45% off. They are also within $5 and $10 of the all-time Prime Day pricing. Both delivering connected fitness tracker experiences, the main difference here is the color display on the View model and the swim-ready waterproofing on the Band option. They can track things like steps, heart rate, sleep time, and sleep tracking, and while they do deliver standalone monitoring, they also work alongside a subscription service. It comes free for the first 6 months before automatically renewing at $3.99 per month thereafter. If the added benefits of the subscription features don’t interest you after the first half year, be sure to cancel it before the paid service kicks in via your Amazon account. More details below.

While Amazon’s Halo models above are among the more affordable options in their class, you might want to browse through some of the other fitness-ready wearables we have on sale in the list below as well:

And while we are on the subject, be sure to dive into the $400 price drop we are tracking on the Bowflex Velcore leaning connected exercise bike. This deal will be live for today only, delivering a 22-inch touchscreen display to your home riding experience and guided workouts at $1,800 shipped. Get a closer look right here.

Halo View fitness tracker features:

More than just counting steps — Access key Halo health metrics like heart rate, Activity points, Sleep score, and on-demand blood oxygen levels on the Halo View color touch display.

Halo membership included — Purchase includes 12 months of full access to exclusive membership features, workouts, and programs. Auto-renews at $3.99/month + tax. To manage your membership, visit Your Account › Memberships & Subscriptions.

Move better — Get a Movement Assessment with the Halo app and a personalized exercise program to help improve your movement health over time.

Recharge and refuel — Measure the quantity and quality of your sleep, and discover daily meditations and delicious recipes from WW, Whole Foods Market, and more.

Discover more — Access an ever-growing library of expert-backed, on-demand workouts and other ways to stay healthy.

