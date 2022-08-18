Audio-Technica unleashes next-gen 96kHz AT2020-X USB mic with multi-function LED

Audio-Technica has now unveiled the next-generation of its popular AT2020USB+ with the new AT2020USB-X USB mic. Audio-Technica, founded in 1962, has been delivering high-quality recording gear at reasonable prices for years now – I use one of its ATH4050 XLR mics in my home studio – and its AT2020 USB option quickly became one of the more popular models out there when it launched years ago. Fast-forward to today, and the brand is ready to take the design to the next level with the release of the new AT2020USB-X variant. Head below for a closer look and more details.

New Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB mic

The new Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB mic upgrades the previous-generation offering with USB-C connectivity and higher recording resolution in the audio to digital conversion department. Now capable of achieving 24-bit/96kHz sampling rates, AT’s latest doubles the potential recording quality by comparison to the AT2020USB model.

Designed for singer-songwriters, podcasters, voice-over artists, field recorders, and other home studio applications, it carries all of the expected USB mic accoutrements as well. That includes capacitive onboard muting and a headphone mix jack with direct monitoring (you can also blend the direct signal with the return audio from your computer for reduced latency).

The AT2020USB-X is a reimagining of the popular AT2020USB+ microphone. The AT2020USB-X was specially designed to meet the needs of content creators, making it the best microphone for streaming, podcasting, recording music, gaming and video recording. This Audio-Technica microphone offers the critically acclaimed, award-winning sound of the original AT2020 with the convenience of a plug-and-play USB-C operation with a custom desk stand.

You’ll also find a sort of multi-function LED light indicator hidden inside of the grille here. It will glow red when the mic’s mute function is engaged and blue to indicate power is being received, as well as adding a bit of extra flare to your setup without getting into the full-on RGB battle station space.

The new Audio-Technica AT2020USB-X USB mic ships with a desktop stand as well as the USB cables you’ll need to connect it to your computer and a thread adapter for mic stand use. It is now available for $149 shipped, or about $20 above the price of the previous-generation model.

9to5Toys’ Take

The USB space has become an incredibly packed one since the original AT2020USB hit the market. Just about very content creation brand out there (and then some) delivers their own take on the audio interface-free recording solution. Our recent feature piece on the best podcast equipment can help to parse through some of the many options out there, but it is hard to go wrong with Audio-Technica in my experience, especially if you’re looking for a versatile model that can record podcasts, vocalists, and a guitar amp if needed.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!