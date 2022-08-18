Get a connected workout in with Schwinn’s IC4 Exercise Bike at up to $300 off, now $700

Best Buy is now offering the Schwinn IC4 Fitness Indoor Connected Exercise Bike for $699.99 shipped as part of its Deals of the Day. Regularly listed at between $800 and $1,000 on Amazon where it is currently at $915, this is up to $300 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. For comparison, it is at the full $1,000 directly from Schwinn right now. The IC4 ships with a year of JRNY (up to $149 value) that delivers daily connected workouts for a guided fitness experience alongside compatibility with the Peloton ecosystem and others. This model also features a 40-pound flywheel with 100 levels of resistance and a full color backlit console that displays heart rate, speed, time, distance, calories, and RPMs as well as a set of 3-pound dumbbells for the price of entry. More details below.

If you don’t need the extra motivation of the guided workouts or the onboard display, something like this far more affordable Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike is a much more economical choice. Selling for $163 shipped on Amazon right now, it provides all of the most essentially elements of an exercise bike without all of the bells, whistles, and expensive price tags.

Alongside ongoing deals on Apple Watch 7 fitness-ready wearables, a more affordable addition to your indoor riding kit is Amazon’s Halo View and Halo Band fitness. A recent collection of deals on its in-house gear is delivering models at up to 45% off the going rate with prices starting from $45 shipped. You’ll find a breakdown of the feature list and historical pricing data in our deal coverage from earlier this week right here.

Schwinn IC4 Fitness Indoor Connected Exercise Bike features:

The Schwinn IC4 Bike provides a premium, heart-pumping indoor cycling experience and features a 40 lb. flywheel with an intuitive resistance knob, 100 levels of magnetic resistance, a beautiful backlit LCD display, and easy-reach cradles for 3 lb. dumbbells. Digitally immerse yourself in a world of virtual races, exotic locales, and stunning trails from around the globe with connectivity to popular cycling apps like JRNY, Peloton, Zwift, and more. With the IC4, you’ll escape the everyday and stay on track for a life well-lived.

