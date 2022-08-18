ELEGOO’s large Saturn MSLA Resin 3D Printer drops to a new all-time low of $333 (Save $167)

The official ELEGOO Amazon storefront is now offering its Saturn MSLA Resin 3D Printer for $332.99 shipped. Normally going for $500, this 33% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, eating the previous low by $11. This resin 3D printer has a 4K monochrome LCD and a total build volume of 192x120x200mm to print all your favorite models. A total of 54 UV LEDs are used in a matrix pattern below the LCD to cure each layer of the models with even exposure across the build plane. One feature of this printer that isn’t seen on all options out there is the ability to connect it to your local network over an Ethernet cable so you can send files to be printed without needing to use an external USB drive. The build plate also has a sandblasted surface which increases the grip the resin will have which in turn will lead to more successful prints. Keep reading for more.

Another deal currently ongoing from the official ELEGOO storefront is on its Mercury Plus V2 Washing and Curing Station for $120. The washing station uses a container that can be filled with alcohol to wash prints of uncured resin with the station having a built-in timer so you can know when your model is ready to move over to be cured. The curing process uses a single light bar with 16 UV LEDs to do the final cure of the resin with a turntable ensuring all sides are evenly exposed. The UV cover will keep you protected from excess rays while also allowing you to monitor the progress of the curing. This specific station is designed for smaller models so I would save up some extra cash and get the Mercury X version later down the road if you’re planning to print mostly large models.

While you can download models to print from the web, there is a certain feeling that comes with making and printing something yourself that cannot be understated. But in order to do that, you need a computer that can handle modeling software, so why not pick up the entry-level 256GB M1 Mac mini at $570, which is matching the best price to date and the first markdown since back on Prime Day. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output.

ELEGOO Saturn MLSA Resin 3D Printer features:

Saturn 3D printer comes with an 8.9inch 4K Monochrome LCD with an HD resolution of 3840 x 2400, reducing the layer printing time to 2s-3s, which is 60% faster than Mars Pro yet still delivers outstanding printing results.

Matrix light source consists of 54 UV LED lights with uniform light emission, ensuring superior print results and a more accurate printing size. The set screws on the build plate assure long-lasting leveling, no need for frequent calibration, and the sandblasted surface provides a much stronger adherence, especially when printing large 3D models.

Z-axis utilizes a double linear guide-way structure, which can achieve steadier motion and greatly enhanced moving accuracy. With the Ethernet port on the back, Saturn now supports file transfer through your local area network, which is very handy for fast printing.

