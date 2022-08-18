M1 Mac mini returns to all-time low with first discount in over a month at $570 (Save $129)

Throughout the end of summer, many of Apple’s latest devices have been hard to come by in stock at Amazon, and the M1 Mac mini has been a recent victim of the trend. So if you’ve been waiting for a chance to save, right now you can score the entry-level 256GB model for $569.99 shipped with the price dropping at checkout. Normally fetching $699, this is now matching the best price to date and is the first markdown we’ve seen since back on Prime Days.

Bringing Apple’s new M1 chip to the desktop, its latest Mac mini is a great option for those who want a more affordable way to take macOS for a spin. Its compact footprint won’t take up space on your desk, but also lets you plug in a monitor of your choice for fitting in with your workstation’s demands. Its 256GB of internal storage is also backed by 8GB of RAM, as well as a pair of Thunderbolt ports and an HDMI output. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

An easy recommendation for pairing with your new Mac mini would be picking up Satechi’s USB-C Stand and Hub with your savings. This accessory sports a unique under-Mac design that delivers front-facing I/O alongside a matching silver aluminum construction to look the part. Or you could save even more by going with the previous-generation model at $80, which ditches the built-in SSD storage found on the newer model.

Just be sure to go check out Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Air, which is on sale for one of the very first times. Delivering the best price yet in the process, the $100 in savings make it a bit more affordable to bring home the 13-inch Retina display, MagSafe charging, and new M2 processor at $1,099. Unless you want to go bring home the most capable desktop macOS machine with an all-time low on Mac Studio at $1,849.

Apple M1 Mac mini features:

Apple-designed M1 chip for a giant leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance. 8-core CPU packs up to 3x faster performance to fly through workflows quicker than ever. 16-core Neural Engine for advanced machine learning. 8GB of unified memory so everything you do is fast and fluid. Superfast SSD storage launches apps and opens files in an instant.

