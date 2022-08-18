Three of Google’s latest Nest cams are on sale: Nest Indoor $80, Video Doorbell $130, more

B&H is now discounting a selection of the latest Google Nest cameras, with the wired Nest Cam Indoor leading the way at $79.99 shipped. Typically fetching $100, today’s offer amounts to $20 in savings while arriving at the same 2022 low price that we last saw on Prime Day. Google’s latest iteration of Nest Cam Indoor arrives with a 1080p sensor at the center of the surveillance capabilities. Ideal for keeping tabs on the happenings around your home, checking in on your furry friends while away, or even monitoring package arrivals by pointing the cam out the window, this Assistant-enabled offering comes backed by person detection and other motion notifications and all of Google’s usual smart tech. Get all of the details in our hands-on review.

The Nest Cam savings continue today over onto a notable option to defend against porch pirates and the like. Right now, the Nest Battery Doorbell is down to $129.99. While you’re missing out on the 24/7 recording found on the original, wired model, the new Google Nest Video Doorbell arrives with a refreshed design that on top of being less of an eyesore on the front door, also now sports a rechargeable battery. That’s on top of all the same Nest integration and 1080p recording to its local storage at $50 off. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Last up, B&H is also marking down a 2-pack of the Nest Outdoor Cams at $219.99. This drops from the usual $330 going rate and is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen this year at $110 off. Delivering a pair of weather-resistant offerings that can be installed just about anywhere, there are battery-powered designs that can go months before needing to be recharged. There’s also the same 1080p recording as above to complement the 6x digital zoom and other Nest functionality. Our hands-on review offers some additional details, too.

Google Nest Cam Indoor features:

Keep an eye on your home when you’re away with the snow Nest Cam Wired. This unit is powered by an included USB Type-A power adapter. It uses a 1/2.8″ image sensor to capture 1080p resolution video at 30 fps. Two IR LEDs provide up to 15′ of night vision. The camera features a 135° diagonal field of view, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and motion detection.

