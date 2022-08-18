Apple’s M1-powered iPad Air 5 drops to $559 in all five colorways (Up to $70 off)

Amazon is now offering Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 in all five colorways for $559 shipped. Down from the usual $599 price tag, this is the lowest we’ve seen for many colors in the sale, though this discount does come within $10 of the all-time low across the lineup. So at $40 off, you’re at least looking at the second-best price to date. You can also save on the elevated 256GB model at $679, down from $749.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory at a $99 sale price.

Speaking of discounts that iPadOS owners need to check out, anyone who’s rocking one of Apple’s Magic Keyboards will tell you it’s worth adding to the typing experience. Now on sale from $249, there’s $50 in savings still for the latest models in both black and white colorways to outfit the iPad Air 5 above with the unique floating hinge design, built-in trackpad, and other improvements.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

