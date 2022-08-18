LG’s 2022 OLED 120Hz 4K smart TV with AirPlay 2, $200 gift card now $1,997 (Up to $700 off)

BuyDig is now offering the 2022 model LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV for $1,996.99 shipped with a $200 Visa gift card and an extended 4-year warranty. Regularly $2,500 at Best Buy where it is currently marked down $2,000, the best price on Amazon has this model listed at $1,997 shipped as well but without the gift card. This is over $700 in savings and the lowest price we have tracked because of the added credit. Featuring LG’s self-lit OLED pixels and the a9 Gen5 AI processor, this is the brand’s latest 65-inch evo model with a 120Hz refresh rate, VRR support, NVIDIA G-SYNC, and four HDMI 2.1 ports. From there you can expect Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action joining Dolby Vision, HDR 10, Apple AirPlay 2, and three USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi connectivity, and more. You’ll also find other sizes on sale with gift cards attached below.

More 2022 LG OLED 4K TV deals:

42-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,247 (Reg. $1,400) | Amazon

(Reg. $1,400) | Amazon 55-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $1,597 (Reg. $1,800) | BuyDig Plus $50 Visa gift card

(Reg. $1,800) | BuyDig 75-inch LG C2 OLED evo series $3,297 (Reg. $3,500) | BuyDig Plus $300 Visa gift card

(Reg. $3,500) | BuyDig

Swing by our home theater deals hub for additional offers to upgrade your entertainment center. And if you’re looking for a main display at a more affordable price point, check out the Amazon all-time low we spotted this morning on VIZIO’s 65-Inch VRR HDMI 2.1 QLED 4K Smart TV. Now marked down to $540 shipped, this one delivers a particularly feature-rich experience for the price, just don’t expect to get the 2022 LG OLED treatment here.

LG 65-inch Class C2 Series OLED evo features:

VOICE CONTROL: Use your voice to control your TV and connected devices with built-in support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit, and many more

OLED EVO: Our self-lit OLED pixels create beautiful picture quality with infinite contrast, perfect black and over a billion colors, now even brighter

A9 GEN5 AI PROCESSOR 4K: Make the impossible possible with our latest a9 Gen5 AI Processor 4K, engineered exclusively for LG OLED to automatically adjust your settings to improve picture and sound qualities based on whatever you’re watching

HOME CINEMA: Get in the action the way directors intended with Filmmaker Mode—and enhance every moment with Dolby Vision IQ and Dolby Atmos for the ultimate home theater experience

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

