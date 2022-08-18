Score VIZIO’s 65-Inch VRR HDMI 2.1 QLED 4K Smart TV at the Amazon all-time low of $540

Amazon is now offering the VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV for $539.99 shipped. This model hit Amazon for the first time in late 2021 at $670 and is now sitting at a new all-time low there with up to $130 in savings. VIZIO is among the most feature-packed brands out there for the price with the MQ6 above delivering HDMI 2.1, Apple AirPlay 2 functionality, and a variable refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync via its Auto Game Mode. You’ll also find the voice remote and support for Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri as well as HDR10, Dolby Vision, a USB port, built-in Wi-Fi, and a 4K (2160p) display. More details below.

While today’s offer is quite a notable price for a 65-inch TV with those specs, the Amazon Fire TV Omni series is slightly less right now. This model also delivers a 65-inch 4K displays but at $500 shipped with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus, and hands-free Alexa control.

Alongside the ongoing Amazon Fire TV streaming media gear deals from $20 for upgrading an existing display, we are also still tracking a solid price on the Hisense 120Hz ULED 65-inch Android 4K Smart TV. This one is now up to $200 off with a 120Hz refresh rate you won’t get on the model featured above alongside HDMI 2.1 input and the Android TV ecosystem. Get a closer look at its capabilities here and hit up our home theater deal hub for more.

VIZIO 65-Inch M-Series 4K QLED HDR Smart TV features:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels for breathtaking detail. 4 times the resolution of 1080p!

Dolby Vision Bright Mode You’ll see even more lifelike accuracy, color saturation, black detail, and brightness in Dolby Vision Bright picture mode, thanks to color pixel tuning that ramps up depth and detail to new heights. M-Series also supports HDR10/+ and HLG formats.

Quantum Color – Next-generation QLED delivers cinematic color with over a billion hues of vibrant color.

Full Array Backlight – Evenly distributed LEDs across the screen’s backlight deliver superior light uniformity and picture performance.

